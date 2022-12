Hardman (abdomen) is in line to be designated to return from IR by the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, in that context, Hardman could potentially be activated off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. If so, Hardman would bolster a Kansas City wideout corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as Kadarius Toney (hamstring), who is a candidate to return to action in Week 15.