Hardman (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hardman exited the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury before later returning. It also now appears that the Georgia product is also dealing with a knee issue, likely sustained Monday night. Hardman's practice participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

