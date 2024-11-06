Hardman (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hardman exited the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury before later returning. It also now appears that the Georgia product is also dealing with a knee issue, likely sustained Monday night. Hardman's practice participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
