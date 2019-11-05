Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappears in Week 9
Hardman was not targeted in Sunday's game against the Vikings, but he did run the ball once for seven yards.
Hardman was on the field offensively for just 11 snaps and 20 combined in the last two weeks, a signal that he's well behind Demarcus Robinson (24 snaps) in pecking order at this point. Hardman did contribute in the return game, going over 100 yards on kicks and adding 17 more on punts, but he also coughed the ball up once. At this point, the rookie doesn't look to be anything more than a return specialist with a few offensive plays mixed in.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hits paydirt again•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets into end zone during win•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Catches all four targets•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gains 79 receiving yards•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappointing Week 4 showing•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up 104 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...