Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappears in Week 9

Hardman was not targeted in Sunday's game against the Vikings, but he did run the ball once for seven yards.

Hardman was on the field offensively for just 11 snaps and 20 combined in the last two weeks, a signal that he's well behind Demarcus Robinson (24 snaps) in pecking order at this point. Hardman did contribute in the return game, going over 100 yards on kicks and adding 17 more on punts, but he also coughed the ball up once. At this point, the rookie doesn't look to be anything more than a return specialist with a few offensive plays mixed in.