Hardman compiled just one catch for six yards on his only target in Thursday's season opener versus Houston.

Hardman was pegged as a prime candidate for a breakout season in 2020, but his effort in the opener seems to suggest he hasn't even done enough to warrant consistent reps. He saw just 20 offensive snaps on the night, finishing not only behind Tyreek Hill (59) and Sammy Watkins (55) but also 13 fewer than Demarcus Robinson. It's still too early to write off Hardman, but it's certainly not the way to open 2020.