Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappointing Week 4 showing
Hardman reeled in just two of his five targets for nine yards Sunday against the Lions.
Hardman's snap count percentage equaled that of Week3 against the Raven,s, but he was unable to get much going from a pass-catching perspective. Given his lack of volume, Hardman's fantasy value will mainly be derived from a long touchdown grab as it was in each of the past two weeks. Tyreek Hill's (shoulder) eventual return also figures to eat away at his fantasy value.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up 104 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hauls in first touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Could see expanded role•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Two long catches in loss•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Makes most of one catch•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Returns to practice with TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...