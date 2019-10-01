Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappointing Week 4 showing

Hardman reeled in just two of his five targets for nine yards Sunday against the Lions.

Hardman's snap count percentage equaled that of Week3 against the Raven,s, but he was unable to get much going from a pass-catching perspective. Given his lack of volume, Hardman's fantasy value will mainly be derived from a long touchdown grab as it was in each of the past two weeks. Tyreek Hill's (shoulder) eventual return also figures to eat away at his fantasy value.