Hardman (thumb) won't practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman emerged from Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles with a sprained thumb. The speedster will have two more opportunities to resume practicing in preparation for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Richie James (knee) is the top candidate to return punts and kickoffs if Hardman's unable to occupy that role come Sunday.

