Hardman (pelvis) is listed as doubtful after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII versus the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Making his first appearance since Week 9 during this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Hardman aggravated his pelvic injury in the second half and now appears to be trending toward an absence from the upcoming Super Bowl, as coach Andy Reid intimated Thursday to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Still, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Chiefs are seeking additional opinions on Hardman to see if he may have a chance to suit up on Feb. 12. Hardman's activity level next Wednesday through Friday likely will be the determining factor in that regard.