Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Draws crucial penalty

Hardman caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's 35-24 win over Tennessee, adding four kickoff returns for 86 yards, one punt return for seven yards and also drawing a 41-yard pass interference penalty.

The ticky-tack penalty was arguably Hardman's biggest contribution, converting a 3rd-and-10 with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Although it didn't show up in the box score, Hardman's role on offense expanded from 17 percent snap share the previous week (a 51-31 win over Houston) to 40 percent share in Sunday's win over Tennessee. Accordingly, Demarcus Robinson dipped from 58 percent to 37 percent, catching two passes for 31 yards in the process. The exact split will be tough to get a read on ahead of time, but the most likely scenario features some form of split between Hardman and Robinson in the No. 3 receiver role during the Super Bowl.