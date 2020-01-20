Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Draws crucial penalty
Hardman caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in Sunday's 35-24 win over Tennessee, adding four kickoff returns for 86 yards, one punt return for seven yards and also drawing a 41-yard pass interference penalty.
The ticky-tack penalty was arguably Hardman's biggest contribution, converting a 3rd-and-10 with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Although it didn't show up in the box score, Hardman's role on offense expanded from 17 percent snap share the previous week (a 51-31 win over Houston) to 40 percent share in Sunday's win over Tennessee. Accordingly, Demarcus Robinson dipped from 58 percent to 37 percent, catching two passes for 31 yards in the process. The exact split will be tough to get a read on ahead of time, but the most likely scenario features some form of split between Hardman and Robinson in the No. 3 receiver role during the Super Bowl.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.