Hardman recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers.

Hardman saw an increased role due to Travis Kelce (coach's decision) and Rashee Rice (coach's decision) both sidelined for rest. He led the team in targets, receptions and yards, highlighted by long gains of 37 and 14 yards. While Hardman isn't likely to replicate this performance in the wild-card round, he could have earned himself a rotational role in the offense as the Chiefs continue to look for reliable pass catchers.