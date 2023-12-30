The Chiefs plan to activate Hardman (thumb) off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman, who last suited up in Week 11, was a full participant in practice this past week, but if he does come off IR on Saturday, he'll approach Sunday's contest listed as questionable. In four games since arriving from the Jets in a trade, Hardman has caught eight of his 10 targets for 41 yards.