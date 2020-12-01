Hardman compiled just three catches for 23 yards on just five targets Sunday versus the Buccaneers.

While Hardman is likely still owned in many redraft leagues given the upside promised of him entering the season, but his results haven't backed up the hype outside of an outburst a few times. He's likely most viable as a stash in dynasty leagues with hopes of future promise given that Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are in the final years of their respective deals.