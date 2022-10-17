Hardman caught three of four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.
While he once again didn't see much target volume, Hardman came up big, hauling in a three-yard TD strike from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter to tie the score at 17-17. It was the first TD for the speedster since Kansas City's opener, but his limited role in the passing game makes him tough to use on fantasy rosters heading into a Week 7 meeting with the 49ers.
