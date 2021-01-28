Hardman hauled in two of three targets for four yards and a touchdown and carried once for 50 yards Sunday in the Chiefs' 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Hardman put the Chiefs in a early hole after mishandling a punt in the first quarter, with the Bills recovering the fumble and proceeding to score a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. The second-year wideout didn't take long to make amends, however, as he responded with a short touchdown reception of his own on the Chiefs' ensuing possession. He then provided one of the game's biggest plays on the Chiefs' next drive, showcasing his high-end speed on an end-around carry to set up another touchdown. Hardman surprisingly finished the day with a modest 35 percent offensive snap share -- well behind Byron Pringle (80 percent) and Demarcus Robinson (65 percent) -- but he was clearly the most productive of the Chiefs' depth wideouts. Hardman, Pringle and Robinson could all see some sort of role reduction in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers, as Sammy Watkins (calf) is expected to be back for that contest after sitting out Week 17 as well as both of the Chiefs' first two playoff contests.