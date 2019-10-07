Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gains 79 receiving yards

Hardman caught four passes (six targets) for 79 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.

Hardman turned in a decent stat line, but it was Byron Pringle (six catches, 103 yards and a score) who came out of nowhere to lead the team in receiving after Sammy Watkins (hamstring) left the game in the first quarter. The four catches and six targets both matched season highs for the speedy rookie, and his playing time could take a hit soon with Tyreek Hill (shoulder) nearing a return to action. Even if the latter doesn't return, Hardman will be a "boom or bust" option against the Texans on Sunday.