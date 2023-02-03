The Chiefs are gathering opinions to determine if Hardman (pelvis) has a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Bengals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

What alternatively has been called an abdominal or pelvic issue actually is a core muscle injury, per Garafolo. The health concern contained Hardman to just one appearance since Week 9 in this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals, a contest in which he aggravated it. On Thursday, coach Andy Reid said "it'll be tough" for Hardman to be active for the Super Bowl, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Having said that, the door remains slightly ajar for Hardman to be a part of the Chiefs' offensive game plan on Sunday, Feb. 12.