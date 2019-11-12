Play

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Goes big with only target

Hardman reeled in his lone target for a 63-yard touchdown Sunday against the Titans.

Hardman saw a slight increase in his snap percentage Sunday to 22 from 18 and 15 in the previous two weeks Hardman will need to use his speed to take advantage of his minimal target share, but he's managed to do just that in three of the last four games, turning just six targets and five receptions into three touchdowns. Still, the lack of volume likely makes Hardman a flier fantasy option in most formats.

