Hardman (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Hardman suffered the knee injury during Friday's practice. There hasn't been any reports suggesting this could be a season-ending injury as of yet, but the Chiefs will be without their top return man until at minimum Week 18, if not longer.
