Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Good to go

Hardman (glute) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

Hardman was added to the Chiefs' Week 16 injury report after being limited at practice Thursday. His return to a full session Friday, however, paves the way for the rookie to suit up Sunday. Hardman has found the end zone six times in 14 games this season, but a lack of volume of late has limited him to a hit-or-miss TD-dependent fantasy option.

