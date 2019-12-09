Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Grabs long TD in win

Hardman caught his only target for a 48-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

Patrick Mahomes appeared to injure his throwing hand early in the game and didn't take many shots downfield afterwards, but he did connect with Hardman on a long TD in the second quarter -- although the rookie did have to come back for the underthrown ball before turning on the jets to beat safety Duron Harmon and get to the end zone. Hardman has seen zero or one target in four of the last five games but has still managed to score twice on his four total catches over that stretch, highlighting both his big-play ability and minimal role in the Kansas City offense.