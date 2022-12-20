Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hardman (abdomen) has a "good chance" to play in Saturday's game versus the Seahawks, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The Chiefs designated Hardman for return from injured reserve last Wednesday, but he was unable to do enough in practice to be activated ahead of Sunday's game in Houston. With another week of on-field work on tap, though, he seemingly is trending in a better direction. The team will need make the official activated from IR transaction by 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday for Hardman to be available Week 16.