Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hauls in first touchdown
Hardman caught four of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.
His first NFL score came on a 42-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes, part of a four-TD second quarter for the Chiefs' passing game. As expected, Hardman saw an expanded role with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out of action, but Sammy Watkins lead the team in targets and Demarcus Robinson had a massive performance with 172 yards and two scores. The team may not have a true No. 1 WR while Hill is sidelined -- although as Sunday's results showed, there's more than enough production to go around for all three receivers in the league's most potent offense.
