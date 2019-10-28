Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hits paydirt again

Hardman caught both of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

Hardman has seen his targets decrease by one in each game since Tyreek Hill returned from injury, but the speedy wideout has been able to find the end zone in consecutive contests. The speedy rookie will need to bust out big plays in order maintain fantasy value with the rest of the Chiefs' receiving corps back at full strength. Hardman would have a higher chance of breaking off a huge gain if Patrick Mahomes (knee) is able to return for Week 9's matchup with Minnesota.