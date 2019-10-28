Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hits paydirt again
Hardman caught both of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.
Hardman has seen his targets decrease by one in each game since Tyreek Hill returned from injury, but the speedy wideout has been able to find the end zone in consecutive contests. The speedy rookie will need to bust out big plays in order maintain fantasy value with the rest of the Chiefs' receiving corps back at full strength. Hardman would have a higher chance of breaking off a huge gain if Patrick Mahomes (knee) is able to return for Week 9's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets into end zone during win•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Catches all four targets•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gains 79 receiving yards•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Disappointing Week 4 showing•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up 104 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Hauls in first touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...