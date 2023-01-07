Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out, with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Questionable for Saturday's contest•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Activated from IR•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Won't play after setback•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Not seen at practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Trending toward Week 17 return•