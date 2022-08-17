Hardman left Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Initial reports haven't indicated the severity of Hardman's injury, but for now he should be considered day-to-day as Saturday's preseason contest against the Commanders approaches. When healthy, Hardman is a candidate to see an expanded role in Kansas City's passing game following the offseason departure of wideout Tyreek Hill.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Exits Wednesday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Vying for deep-threat role•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Returns for minicamp•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Nursing tweaked hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Likely in mix to start•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gains new competition•