Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Kept quiet in Super Bowl
Hardman caught one pass for two yards and lost six yards on one carry in a 31-20 win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Hardman added three kick returns for 58 yards but called for a fair catch on both of the punts he fielded. He was limited to 28 percent snap share on offense, working behind Tyreek Hill (87 percent), Sammy Watkins (87 percent) and Demarcus Robinson (49 percent). With Watkins a potential cap casualty and Robinson at the end of his rookie contract, Hardman likely will enter his second pro season as Kansas City's No. 2 or 3 option at wide receiver. The 21-year-old was quiet in the playoffs, but he made the most of his limited opportunities during the regular season, catching 26 of 41 targets for 538 yards (13.1 per target) and six touchdowns, adding a seventh TD on a kick return.
