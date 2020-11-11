The Chiefs have placed Hardman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hardman's placement on the list indicates that he has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.The Chiefs are on bye this week and don't play again until Nov. 22 against the Raiders.
