The Chiefs placed Hardman (thumb) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hardman sprained his thumb in Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles. He wasn't able to log a practice session this week and will now be forced to miss at least the next four games while on IR. In his absence, Skyy Moore and Richie James are candidates to see action as the fourth wide receiver behind Justin Watson, Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.