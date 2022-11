Hardman (abdomen) has been placed on IR by the Chiefs.

With Hardman on IR and set to miss at least four games, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster dealing with a concussion and iffy for Week 11 action, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are candidates to see added snaps Sunday night against the Chargers alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness). Hardman won't be eligible to return to game action before Kansas City's Week 15 contest against the Texans.