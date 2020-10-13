Hardman is expected to handle more snaps while Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is unavailable, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman figures to be one of the primary beneficiaries of Watkins being sidelined for what is expected to be at least a couple of weeks due to the issue. He compiled 95 all-purpose yards -- 50 receiving and 45 on kickoff returns -- during Sunday's tilt but as targeted a measly three times despite playing a season-high 69 percent of the offensive snaps (50 total). Look for that number to receiving another bump up while Watkins is out and Hardman could have an opportunity to carve out a larger role in the future if he can take advantage of the extended run.