The Chiefs activated Hardman from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Hardman was placed on the list Nov. 11 and didn't practice with the team over the past two weeks as a result, but he's expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) has been ruled out again, so Hardman and Demarcus Robinson could have an increased workload yet again.
More News
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains absent from practice•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Small contribution versus Panthers•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Posts his best game of 2020•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Makes most of limited touches•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Blanked on offense•