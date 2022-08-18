Hardman's groin injury isn't considered serious, Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reports.
The timing in mid-August could still put his Week 1 availability in question, but it at least seems Hardman is expected to avoid a long-term absence. He's been competing for WR snaps and targets in a group that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. In the preseason opener, Hardman worked as the No. 3 receiver, coming in behind Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling for three-wide sets. Moore worked with the backups but could see more reps with the starters while Hardman is on the shelf.