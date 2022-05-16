Hardman could line up for increased touches in 2022, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Taylor projects Hardman as one of the starting wideouts for the Chiefs, which could finally result in him getting a chance to unlock his full potential after a couple of mediocre campaigns the last two years following an impressive rookie season. Hardman still has plenty of competition for targets, however, with Kansas City having added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling via free agency and Skyy Moore (hamstring) in the draft, deepening the team's receiving corps.