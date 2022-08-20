Hardman (groin) isn't going through pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's preseason game against Washington, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs are expected to play their starters but won't have Hardman or JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) available, potentially giving rookie Skyy Moore some playing time with QB Patrick Mahomes. Other candidates for added snaps include Justin Watson, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell and Corey Coleman.
