Hardman should make significant improvements on the offensive side of the ball in 2020, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Hardman's 2019 rookie campaign started fairly strong, with the rookie notching a pair of touchdowns and logging heft snap counts through the first four weeks. Unfortunately, his role dwindled down the stretch and finished ou the year with 26 catches for 538 and six touchdowns. Another offseason, albeit an unusual one, in the Chiefs' system should give Hardman an opportunity to improve on some weaknesses, namely as a run-blocker. Given Sammy Watkins rather lackluster campaign and Hardman's efficiency as a wideout last year when he was on the field, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hardman work his way into some two-receiver sets in 2020 in addition to likely swiping away some of Demarcus Robinson's work as the third wideout.