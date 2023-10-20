Head coach Andy Reid suggested that Hardman will likely play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "We'll see, but it's going in that direction [of Hardman playing]," Reid said, when asked about the receiver's Week 7 status.

Hardman was acquired via trade from the Jets on Wednesday. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City, eclipsing 500 yards in three of them, so he likely doesn't need much time to pick up the playbook. While the speedster could get a chance to shine right away against a Chargers defense that's allowing a league-high 220.8 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, Hardman would likely have a limited role Sunday if he's given the green light to play.