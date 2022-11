Coach Andy Reid doesn't think Hardman's abdominal injury is season-ending and described it as short-term, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Short-term is relative here, as Hardman has already been placed on injured reserve, but Reid seems optimistic that Hardman will be back after a minimum four-week IR stint. If Hardman returns at his first available opportunity, he would retake the field in Week 15 against Houston.