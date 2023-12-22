Hardman (thumb) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

The wide receiver appears unlikely to play Monday against the Raiders, per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. Hardman had surgery on his sprained thumb at the end of November and now has a 21-day window in which he can return to the team. The fifth-year pro has eight catches for 41 yards and no touchdowns since returning to the Chiefs in an October trade with the Jets.