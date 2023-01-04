Hardman (pelvis) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.
Hardman was activated off IR by the Chiefs on Wednesday, but given that he was limited at practice by a listed pelvis issue, the wideout's status for Saturday's game against the Raiders is worth monitoring. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Hardman approaches the contest with a Week 18 injury designation or cleared for his first game action since Week 9.
