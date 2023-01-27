Hardman (pelvis) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman, who last suited up for game action in Week 9, appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 6:30 ET kickoff, and If he's available versus Cincinnati, the 2019 second-rounder would add valuable speed and depth to a wideout corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson (illness, questionable). Prior to being sidelined, Hardman had recorded 25 catches on 34 targets for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.