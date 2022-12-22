Chiefs head coach Andy Reid suggested Thursday that Hardman (abdomen) isn't on track to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. "I'm not sure he's where he need to be," Reid said.

Reid's comments are an about-face from just two days earlier, when he told Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com that Hardman had a "good chance" of suiting up this weekend. The coach's change in tune isn't necessarily an indication that Hardman has hit a snag in his recovery from the abdominal injury; it's possible the receiver may just need to get in more practice reps as he attempts to regain conditioning following a six-week layoff. Assuming Hardman remains out for Week 16, the Chiefs will likely turn to a combination of Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore to rotate in alongside starting wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.