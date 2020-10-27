Hardman reeled in his two targets for 57 yards and rand once for another 13 Sunday versus the Broncos.

Hardman's fantasy stock seemed to be on the rise following the hamstring injury for Sammy Watkins, but even that hasn't been enough to get the second-year wideout on the field consistently ahead of DeMarcus Robinson. Given Hardman's explosiveness, it's likely a concern with his abilities as a blocker and route runner at this stage in his career that's keeping him from consistently seeing the field. It seems unlikely that is going to change in 2020 but could be the case in 2021 when a number of the Chiefs' wideouts see their contracts expire.