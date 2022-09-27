Hardman gathered in his only target for two yards during Sunday's 20-17 defeat versus the Colts.

Hardman didn't possess an injury tag leading up to the contest but notably was limited in practice during the week because of a heel issue. Even so, Hardman logged a season-high 43 snaps (69 percent) Sunday as the Chiefs struggled o move the ball on offense. Even with turnover at the wide receiver position from Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson, Hardman has actually claimed fewer targets per game so far in 2022 (3.7) than he did last season (4.9).