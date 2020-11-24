Hardman hauled in his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Hardman notably saw a season-low 27 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Sunday's contest, though that may be the result of him being freshly off the COVID-19 list and not quite up to speed. Even if that's the case, the expected return of Sammy Watkins in Week 12 will limit his upside from a fantasy standpoint moving forward. At this point, he's likely spottily owned in many redraft formats while his primary value lies as a stash in dynasty leagues.
