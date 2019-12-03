Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Minimal Week 13 showing
Hardman rushed once for nine yards and didn't haul in a pass Sunday versus the Raiders.
Hardman saw a drastic dip in his playing time this week with Tyreek Hill available, ranking fourth at the position in total snaps behind Hill, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson. The rookie has some viable fantasy weeks under his belt, but it would likely require missed time from either Hill or Watkins down the stretch for him to warrant ownership in most redraft leagues.
