Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Minimal Week 15 impact

Hardman was held to one catch for 10 yards on two targets Sunday versus the Broncos.

Hardman's 14 offensive snaps mirrored the 14 he received last week against the Patriots, though he made the most of his touches in Week 14, recording a 48-yard touchdown reception on his lone grab. The rookie wideout has proven to be what the team expected when they drafted him, a deep threat, totaling four catches of 40 yards or longer and eight catches of 20 yards or longer on his 25 receptions this season. With six touchdowns on the board as well, Hardman may have the makeup of a future regular on offense.