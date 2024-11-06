Hardman caught all three of his targets for 17 total yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers. He also returned one punt for 30 yards.

Hardman served as the team's No. 4 wide receiver because JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was inactive. The 2019 second-round pick has produced just nine receptions for 75 yards through the last four games.