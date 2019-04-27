Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: New deep threat in KC
The Chiefs selected Hardman in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 56th overall.
Kansas City needed to address receiver with the uncertainty surrounding Tyreek Hill, but Hardman going above players like D.K. Metcalf and Hakeem Butler is still a bit of a surprise. That said, Hardman is a different player than those two. He was a five-star athlete coming out of high school who began his career at cornerback before switching to receiver as a sophomore in 2017. Hardman has game-breaking speed (4.33 40-yard dash) as a vertical receiver and immediately fills a need as a downfield threat for Patrick Mahomes. He can also contribute in the return game. In all, Hardman is a toolsy player who is just scratching the surface of his potential at receiver. At 21 years old, Hardman can develop into a major weapon in the Kansas City passing game.
