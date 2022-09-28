Hardman (heel) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hardman managed the heel issue heading into last week's loss to the Colts, but he didn't carry a designation into the game and played 43 of the Chiefs' 63 snaps on offense. The wideout's potential return to practice Thursday would likely indicate that his absence from Wednesday's session was maintenance-related.
