Coach Andy Reid said Friday that he's leaning against playing Hardman (abdomen) in Sunday's game against the Texans, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reid added that Hardman had a good week of practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. Given Reid's comments Friday, there's a decent chance Hardman has a lesser-than-usual role even if the team does activate him from IR before the deadline Saturday afternoon.