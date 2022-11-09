Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Per coach Andy Reid, Hardman is dealing with "abdominal soreness" as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. In the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Titans, Hardman was on the field for 54 of a possible 100 snaps on offense, while recording six catches on nine targets for 79 yards and a TD. If Hardman ends up out or limited this weekend, added WR snaps would be available for some combination of Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.
